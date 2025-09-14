Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Star Quarterback Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
082825_guess_who_patrick_mahomes_kal 2019
WHO'S THE BALLER NFL STAR???
Football season's back in full swing, folks, and we wanna see if you can guess who this star quarterback is!

We caught this athlete back in 2019, when he was attending the 2019 EA Sports Bowl and asked him about -- you guessed it, his history with baseball! Oh, and in case you didn't know, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014, but he eventually switched to the gridiron.

And it looks like his decision paid off, because he's earned himself three Super Bowl rings over the course of his career!

