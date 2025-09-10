Graham In 'But I'm A Cheerleader' 'Memba Them?!

American actress Clea DuVall was 21 years old when she played Graham -- the tough, cool and gay girl who is sent to conversion camp by her parents -- in the comedy/romance film "But I'm A Cheerleader" -- back in 1999.

Clea shared the big screen with Natasha Lyonne as Megan, the popular cheerleader who is a lesbian, also sent to the conversion camp, RuPaul as Mike, the formerly gay man who teaches manly "things" at the conversion camp, and Cathy Moriarty as the strict camp-director, Cathy.