Explosives Device Found Under Local TV News Van in Utah, Two Arrested

Two people are in police custody after allegedly trying to blow up a local TV news van in Utah.

An explosives device was found under a news van belonging to KSTU FOX13 News Utah and the device "had been lit but failed to function as designed" ... according to KUTV, citing court records.

The explosives device was reportedly found Friday in Salt Lake City ... and the suspects were busted after FBI agents and bomb squads from local law enforcement descended on a residence in Magna, Utah, a city just to the northwest of Salt Lake City.

Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were arrested Friday night, according to KSTU ... the neighborhood was evacauted as a precaution while the residence was searched ... authorities said two "hoax weapons of mass destruction" were found in the home, and bomb squads disposed of them.

Explosives, guns and narcotics were also found inside the home ... and there were anti-Trump signs outside the home ... according to reports.

Play video content TMZ.com