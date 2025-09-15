Guess the Famous Female in This Fit Photo!
Guess The Famous Female In This Fit Photo!
Published
Can you guess which Hollywood hottie put her toned bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?! Here are a few hints to get you started ...
When she's not spinnin' discs at her Las Vegas residency, this 26-year-old is preppin' her fit physique one squat at a time! There's absolutely no doubt the model dressed in all white got her summer bum from a good gym grind ... talk about consistency!
Check out our gallery and see if you can guess the workout babe flaunting her bod!