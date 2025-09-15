Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess the Famous Female in This Fit Photo!

Guess The Famous Female In This Fit Photo!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Workout Babes -- Guess The Fit Females!
Launch Gallery
Guess The Gym Loving Stars! Launch Gallery

Can you guess which Hollywood hottie put her toned bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?! Here are a few hints to get you started ...

When she's not spinnin' discs at her Las Vegas residency, this 26-year-old is preppin' her fit physique one squat at a time! There's absolutely no doubt the model dressed in all white got her summer bum from a good gym grind ... talk about consistency!

Check out our gallery and see if you can guess the workout babe flaunting her bod!