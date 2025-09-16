Ex-'Try Guys' Star Ned Fulmer and Wife Ariel Separate

Ned Fulmer -- the cofounder of "The Try Guys" who was ousted from the YouTube group after a 2022 cheating scandal -- has separated from his wife, Ariel, after 15 years together ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us they are no longer together romantically. We're told they will have an open discussion about where they stand in their relationship on his newly announced podcast, "Rock Bottom," on Wednesday.

The shocking news of their separation comes as TMZ has obtained a new photo of Ned hanging out with a mystery woman at the Zebulon music venue in Los Angeles on Sept. 7.

According to a witness, NF was chatting with this woman -- who is not his wife -- for "a really long time" ... though, there was no noticeable PDA. The eyewitness said it seemed as though Fulmer was at the L.A. venue specifically with the woman in question.

This comes on the heels of Fulmer's tell-all interview with PEOPLE, where he addressed his cheating scandal at length for the first time.

In the interview, Fulmer -- who nearly broke the internet over his affair with a "Try Guys" production employee -- said he and Ariel were doing better in the years following ... confessing they've attended couples therapy and embarked on a "long journey to healing."

In that interview, he added ... "We have a much clearer sense of boundaries -- understanding and respecting each other’s boundaries -- as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant."

We've reached out to reps for the couple ... so far, no word back.