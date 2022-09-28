'Try Guys' Ned Fulmer and Wife Still Wearing Wedding Rings After Cheating Scandal

'Try Guys' star Ned Fulmer and his wife appear to be working on their marriage in the wake of a massive cheating scandal ... because they're both still rockin' their wedding rings.

Ned and his wife, Ariel, were both spotted donning their bands Wednesday, walking out of their house together and taking their kids to school in separate cars.

We're told they left in separate directions but ended up at the same school for drop-off. They then left in different ways after.

It's interesting, especially because of what went down Tuesday ... as we reported, Ned was removed from the extremely popular YouTube group after photos surfaced of him kissing one of the Try Guys' producers in a New York City club.