Who Is Jamie Spears? What to Know About Britney Spears' Father

Britney Spears has accumulated thousands of fans over the course of her singing career ... although many of her fans attributed the winding down of her professional life to the actions of her father, Jamie.

The performer's father held control over her controversial conservatorship for several years, and even though it eventually ended, his conflict with his daughter continued for a while longer, much to the chagrin of the singer's fanbase.

We're going to take a look into the background of the singer's dad and see how he ended up having a prolonged conflict with his daughter.

Jamie Formerly Owned a Construction Business

Jamie's originally from Louisiana, and he held several jobs during Britney's early years, some of which included taking off for multi-month periods to perform welding work at oil refineries.

The singer's father eventually started a construction business, which became successful in the 1980s.

Jamie branched out into the fitness space and ran a wellness spa and gym with his wife, Lynne, and he briefly owned and managed a seafood restaurant, which he gave to his son, Bryan.

He also struggled with alcoholism through the years, and he went to rehab to deal with his issues in 2004, according to The New York Times.

He Took Control of the Conservatorship in 2008

Britney's erratic behavior came to a head starting around 2007, when she went through several troubling incidents in the public eye ... such as when she shaved her head and hit a photographer's car with an umbrella, and she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold on two separate occasions.

Britney was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February 2008, with her father in charge, which was extended indefinitely in October 2008. The conservatorship would last for nearly 14 years.

The singer's father received a salary of around $16,000 a month during his time as a conservator, and he was also the recipient of various percentages of grosses and commissions from his daughter's shows and residencies.

Jamie was joined by attorney Andrew Wallet, who served as the co-conservator of Britney's estate, and her former agent and fiancé Jason Trawick, who held partial control of the singer's personal life, in managing the conservatorship.

Jamie Stepped Down in 2019 -- Before the Conservatorship Was Terminated

Jamie stepped down as the personal conservator in 2019 after he was allegedly involved in an incident with his grandson Sean, who Britney shares with her former husband Kevin Federline.

The incident took place around the same time as the Free Britney movement -- which sought to have the singer removed from her conservatorship -- gained serious traction with her fans.

Britney requested her father be removed from his position in the conservatorship of her estate in November 2020, according to Billboard.

Jamie and Britney went back and forth with the courts for several more months before he was suspended from the conservatorship in 2021 altogether, as well as being ordered to turn over her assets to a temporary conservatorship accountant, according to USA Today.

Jamie and Britney's Legal Battle Extended Past the End of the Conservatorship

The termination of the conservatorship in September 2021 didn't mean Jamie and Britney's conflict was over, as they began another legal battle centered on his legal fees.

Britney's lawyer claimed her father had paid himself $6 million and engaged in financial misconduct over the course of the conservatorship, according to The New York Times.

Britney and Jamie eventually settled their issues in April 2024, although the terms weren't revealed to the public.