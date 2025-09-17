Ex-'Try Guys' Star Ned Fulmer's Wife Says She Doesn't Forgive Him

Play video content Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer

Ex-"Try Guys" star Ned Fulmer -- whose extramarital affair with an employee rocked the internet years back -- is confronting the pain he caused head-on ... sitting down for an in-depth, on-camera conversation with his estranged wife, Ariel.

Watch the video ... Ned and Ariel confirm they haven't been a couple for the last 3 years, despite briefly trying to rekindle things in couples therapy. They're now dating other people.

In fact, Ned and Ariel say they weren't a couple when they attended Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour stop in Los Angeles together in 2023 ... an outing that went viral at the time.

However, Ariel makes it clear she hasn't forgiven Ned for his infidelity ... dropping a blunt "f*** no," which even catches Ned off guard.

Yet, Ariel says forgiveness hasn't been the goal for her ... as she just wants to move on from the controversy and be able to act as a family.

Still, Ariel confesses the infidelity rattled her, admitting she found out about the affair from fans, who sent her several images of Ned being unfaithful.

ICYMI ... the internet personality was ousted from his YouTube group "The Try Guys" in 2022, when it was revealed that Fulmer -- the self-proclaimed "wife guy" -- had an affair with his engaged producer. The scandal prompted the other Try Guys -- Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang -- to move forward as a trio ... before completely rebranding and bringing on a number of other content creators.

Fulmer stayed out of the spotlight for the last several years ... that is until Tuesday, when he announced his new podcast project, "Rock Bottom," and shared he and Ariel had attended couples therapy following the scandal.

However, hours after this news broke, we revealed that NF and AF had separated after 15 years together. We also obtained a photo of Ned hanging out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles this month ... cementing Ned's single status.