Frenzied Commuter Violently Pushes Elderly Woman off Bus on Video

Horrible video has surfaced showing an angry commuter violently shoving an elderly woman off a bus in Massachusetts — but the good news is the alleged perpetrator is under arrest.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The shocking incident unfolded on the afternoon of September 8 aboard a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus in Roxbury. -- and it all got ugly very fast.

Check out the footage ... it opens with the female suspect standing behind the elderly woman at the front of the bus near the driver with the doors open.

The suspect repeatedly orders the elderly woman to get off the bus, manhandling her with stunned onlookers and baby strollers parked nearby.

It's not exactly clear what sparked the confrontation ... but the suspect says something about the elderly woman being disrespectful and having to go to work.

Suddenly, the suspect pushes the woman out of the bus with tremendous force, causing her to land on the ground outside.

The other passengers gasp as the assailant flees on foot. Police eventually track down the suspect and take her into custody.

As for the victim ... she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A spokesperson for the MBTA said the victim received the appropriate attention and was alert and transported to a hospital only for precautionary reasons.