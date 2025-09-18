'Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Confirms They Filmed Fake Finale Scenes

It's the summer Jenny Han duped fans into thinking they knew how the finale ended ... and she's pretty tickled by her fake-out.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" creator confirmed she and the cast DID film fake scenes while in production in Paris for the third and final season ... admitting it was a way to protect the story from being spoiled.

ICYMI ... 'TSITP' fans were sent into a tizzy last year when Lola Tung -- who plays leading lady Belly Conklin -- was seen reuniting with Gavin Casalegno -- who plays Jeremiah Fisher -- for one scene in the City of Light ... indicating the two were endgame.

But, as fans of the show will know, the scene never came to fruition and Belly ended up with -- SPOILER -- fan-favorite character, Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney.

So, after the series finale dropped Wednesday, many wondered if the scene was fake or whether Han pivoted plots before wrapping production.

Well, as Han said herself to Entertainment Weekly, the whole thing was a ruse to throw off nosy fans from spoiling the ending.

She added ... "That's really hard in this day and age. As movies get filmed, people see the whole movie, and I think it takes away from some of the excitement around it when you have all these spoilers. So that was my way of trying to protect the story for the audience."

Han is certainly keeping the fans in mind still, as she also confirmed that a follow-up film was in the works after the show's big conclusion.