Steve Martin Contracts COVID-19, Cancels Comedy Show

This isn't funny ... Steve Martin just had to cancel 2 comedy shows with Martin Short because he caught COVID-19.

The comedian shared the news on social media Friday that their "The Dukes Of Funnytown!" tour stop at The Dome in Virginia Beach that night was canceled along with Saturday's stop at Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheater at the Riverfront.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star told fans he "can’t possibly do the shows" they deserve, adding they "will return under better circumstances.😔."

He even posted his test online, which shows a positive result for coronavirus ... but on the bright side, it came back with a negative for the flu!

If you're having déjà vu, it's because the dynamic duo were forced to cancel 2 shows back in February because Martin got the 'vid after attending the "Saturday Night Live" 50th Anniversary special.

Martin kept the news lighthearted, joking he caught COVID because he kissed Maya Rudolph.