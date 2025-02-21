Martin Short Sick with COVID-19 after 'SNL 50'

Steve Martin and Martin Short have been forced to cancel their next two comedy tour dates ... because Martin caught the 'vid.

Steve announced Thursday evening his pal caught COVID-19 from the "Saturday Night Live" 50th Anniversary special that aired Sunday ... insinuating he got sick thanks to Maya Rudolph by sharing a photo of the pair kissing backstage at the event.

He joked ... "Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why? The SNL 50th Covid curse is real."

Ironically, Steve's "Only Murders in the Building" costar fell ill after Colin Jost joked about spreading sickness to "every beloved entertainer over 60" at "SNL50."

Steve and Martin's Durham, N.C. show on Feb. 22 and Knoxville, Tenn. performance on Feb. 23 have both been rescheduled for October.

The dates are part of the comedians' The Dukes Of Funnytown! tour, which kicked off in September.