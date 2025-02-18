'SNL' Alum Victoria Jackson Slams Tom Hanks MAGA Skit as 'Stupid'

Tom Hanks has found himself in hot water after poking fun at Trump supporters on 'SNL' this past weekend – and now, one of the show's own alums is jumping in to slam him.

Victoria Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, is making her anger known to TMZ, pointing us to a post by political commentator Link Lauren, who calls out the "MAGA = racist" trope as "downright disgusting" -- a sentiment VJ says summarizes her feelings.

Victoria -- who was a cast member from '86 to '92 -- calls the whole thing "stupid," adding she was also offended by the sexual vulgarity on the show.

Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand.



This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show… pic.twitter.com/PlSc7gmiJ0 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 17, 2025 @itslinklauren

Victoria, who was on the red carpet at last night's show, notes another ex-cast member next to her laughed at the "crude jokes," sarcastically adding the show seemed to have something for everyone -- but then quips, "Did anyone make fun of the Kamala supporters?!"

In Link’s X post -- which Victoria says perfectly captured her feelings -- he slammed Hanks’ skit where he played a Trump supporter who acted like he was scared to shake a Black man’s hand -- calling it the reason why the show’s ratings "are in the gutter."