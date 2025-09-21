Guess Who This Late-Night Show Host Is!

Play video content TMZ.com

We know he might be off the air for a little while ... but we still wanna see if you can guess who this late-night TV show host is!

We ran into this guy and his wife way back in 2017, when we caught him greeting a couple of fans while leaving a restaurant in L.A., and he was pretty popular -- back then, at least. You may also recognize a prolific celeb picture-collector known on the Hollywood streets ...