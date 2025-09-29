Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This 'Muppets' Lover Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Before this cute girl with pigtails turned into an iconic movie star, she was just rockin' her 'Muppets' dress in the field, taking first place in the talent show, and growing up in the south with big dreams of becoming a star!

She's in tons of iconic movies, so we'll refrain from listing each one out ... but she's proven to be legally blonde, and if you've ever seen her in Alabama you'd know she's sweet. When she's not on a morning show, she enjoys hanging out with her famous friends like Jennifer Aniston.

Can you guess who she is?

