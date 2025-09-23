Guess Who This Mean-Muggin' Kiddo Turned Into!
Before this cool lookin' kid with shaggy hair was singin' around town and acting on the big screen, he was just dilly dallying in England -- until he became a child actor on Disney's "The Lodge" -- and playing musical instruments like drums, piano, and the guitar ...
He's collaborated with some of music's biggest stars -- Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne just to namedrop a couple ...
He's such a rockstar that once you go to his awesome rock shows you'll be saying, "I think I'm Okay!"