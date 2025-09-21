Guess Who This Pro Quarterback Is!
Guess Who This Pro Quarterback Is!
Published
2020
The NFL's already entered its third week, and we wanna see if you can guess who this pro quarterback is!
We caught up with this athlete at a 2020 draft party before he started playing in the league and asked him about his desire to play with the elite, and he was really honest about being happy to suit up for any team that wanted him.
Spoiler alert -- he ended up playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's stayed with the team for several years, although he'll be taking a bit of time off, as he ended up with a toe injury in his second game this season ... and we hope he gets well soon!