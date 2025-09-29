Sippin' Stars Brewing Up Good Vibes ... Happy Coffee Day!
Coffee's a good idea every day, but today's brew is especially necessary 'cuz it's National Coffee Day! Don't worry, be frappé and rise and grind with Hollywood!
Raise a cup with YouTuber Adelaine Morin, whose coffee has her face on it! And Bikini model Kara Del Toro is HOT 365 days a year, so an iced coffee is needed and necessary for a cool down ... and pondering what to have for breakfast is easier when you got a cup of joe in hand -- just ask actor Greg Sulkin!
And, Lucy Hale's sippin' snap will mocha you crazy!
