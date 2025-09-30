Lola Young 'Going Away' After Passing Out Onstage

Lola Young is taking an extended break from the spotlight after she passed out during a performance over the weekend.

The "Messy" hitmaker announced on Instagram Tuesday she will be "going away for a while" and that all her shows will be canceled for the foreseeable future. She did not go into further detail about where exactly she will be going during this performance hiatus.

She thanked fans for their support but also apologized in her announcement, pleading ... "I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger."

As we reported, Lola fainted on her back in the middle of her set at Saturday's All Things Go Music Festival in New York City. She hopped on the 'gram later that evening to let people know she was "doing okay."

Just a day prior, she abruptly canceled her appearance at Audacy's We Can Survive concert ... with her manager, Nick Shymansky, hinting it had something to do with her mental health.

In a post to social media, he wrote ... "Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

He did not elaborate on her condition and has not replied to TMZ's numerous requests for comment.