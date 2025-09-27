Lola Young Cancels Performance Over 'Sensitive Matter' Amid Mental Health Struggles

... Manager Says He Needs to Keep Her Safe

"Messy" hitmaker Lola Young suddenly canceled her performance at Audacy's We Can Survive concert Friday night ... and the reasoning seems pretty serious.

The British singer's manager, Nick Shymansky, shared the news on her Instagram Story Friday not long before she was scheduled to take the stage at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

He told fans she had to pull out "due to a sensitive matter" and then shared a note about her mental health, explaining ... "Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally (sic) days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

He went on ... "She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused."

TMZ has reached out to Nick for more information, including if she will still perform Sunday at the All Things Go Music Festival in Maryland.

As you know, Lola gained mainstream fame with her hit single "Messy," which is off her brand new third studio album "I'm Only F**king Myself."

The singer-songwriter said she's the "happiest [she's] ever been ever" in an interview with CBS Mornings released less than 2 weeks ago, but didn't hide the fact that her years of mental health struggles nearly ended her career in the past.

When she was 17, she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder -- which combines schizophrenia symptoms and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as depression, per Mayo Clinic.

And as her manager mentioned, she has been an advocate for open discussions about mental health over the years.