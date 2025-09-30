P.J. Washington's Child Support Order W/ Brittany Renner Revealed, Owes $5,500 a Month

New court documents TMZ Sports has obtained show NBA star P.J. Washington has been ordered to pay Brittany Renner $5,500 a month in child support.

According to the docs, Washington was required to make the payments as part of a consent order issued in Mecklenburg County, N.C., back in November 2024.

The docs state Washington additionally was ordered to pay a lump sum of $130,000 to satisfy "any and all existing child support accruing prior to the entry of this consent order, as well as for [Renner's] attorney's fees."

The new info came to light this month when Renner filed a notice in a Los Angeles County court so she could continue to collect the money in California even though the order was entered in North Carolina.

In her filing, Renner stated Washington owes $0 in arrears -- indicating the Dallas Mavericks hooper has been current on his required payments.

There has been, of course, rampant speculation surrounding the monthly child support payments -- as some fans believed they were in the $200,000 range. Renner later said during an interview she got "$2,500 a month."

Washington and Renner began dating after he appeared to shoot his shot at her after she attended one of his games at Kentucky in 2019. They went official in 2020 ... and in 2021, Washington confirmed they had a baby boy together.

Brittany Renner and her mother got into a heated arguement with PJ Washington and his wife during a custody exchange, claiming the child always cries when it’s time to go with him

Following their split, things have hardly been cordial between the two -- as they were just seen on camera earlier this month, apparently engaged in a nasty argument while Washington was picking up their child from Renner's home.