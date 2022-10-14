Brittany Renner Displays Soccer Skills, 'Juggling Balls Is My Favorite'

Play video content

Brittany Renner dusted off her cleats and hit the soccer field this week ... showing she's still got it when it comes to juggling balls.

The former college soccer star had the camera rolling when she got in a workout ... juggling the soccer ball for a minute straight without letting it hit the ground.

Brittany's skills are truly impressive -- she juggles at her feet and thighs ... and tops it off with a header.

Of course, Brittany -- who has a child with Charlotte Hornets hooper P.J. Washington -- previously showed off her skills while playing with rapper 6ix9ine.

Renner played college ball at Jackson State ... and has remained close to her old stomping grounds, hitting up JSU to talk to Deion Sanders' football team about groupies.