Ex-Yankees Star Joba Chamberlain Praises Cam Schlittler For Trolling, 'Fired Me Up'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joba Chamberlain thoroughly enjoyed what Cam Schlittler did both on and off the mound on Thursday night ... telling TMZ Sports he loved the way the Yankees pitcher trolled fans after mowing down the Red Sox lineup.

If you missed it, just after Schlittler twirled an eight-inning, 12-strikeout gem against Boston in a Wild Card series do-or-die victory, he took to X to talk some smack.

First, he jabbed at a stunning Boston supporter ... before he bragged about "drinking dat dirty water."

On Friday, Joba told us he was a big fan of Schlittler's gloating ... explaining it was "the perfect time" to talk his talk.

"I love it," the former Yankees fireballer told us. "That fired me up."

"Go bask in it," he added.

Chamberlain said outside of Schlittler's heroics on the mound, he was encouraged by what else he saw from his old team. He told us the fact that the Pinstripes scored without the help of the deep ball -- and they played good defense -- gave him reasons to be optimistic moving forward.