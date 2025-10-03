Yankees' Cam Schlittler Trolls Viral Red Sox Fan After AL Wild Card Win
Yankees Pitcher Cam Schlittler Throws Heat At Viral Red Sox Fan ... Gloats After Win!!!
New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler was a menace to everyone in Boston red on Thursday night ... not only did he dominate the Sox in a Wild Card elimination game, he later trolled one of the team's most stunning fans.
The Yanks rookie hit the comment section of Red Sox fan Lucy Burdge's viral X post after mowing down the Red Sox in the do-or-die tilt at Yankee Stadium ... and he dropped a trolling line.
Not this year— Cam (@Cam32Schlittler) October 3, 2025 @Cam32Schlittler
While Burdge wrote "Sox in 3" ahead of first pitch of the big game ... Schlittler responded, "Not this year."
Schlittler -- a Massachusetts native whose family grew up Red Sox fans -- further basked in the glory of ending his rival's season ... writing on his X page that he was "drinking dat dirty water" as the Bronx Bombers were busy popping champagne bottles.
Speaking from the boozy celebration -- while also rocking a Yankees championship belt -- Schlittler called his first start in the postseason "an epic environment," adding he was going to make sure "to take it all in."
"It's definitely a dream to play Boston in the playoffs and end their season."
Cam Schlittler catches up with @M_Marakovits after recording the most strikeouts by a Yankees rookie in a postseason game 💪 pic.twitter.com/IxbI47xudl— YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 3, 2025 @YESNetwork
The 24-year-old and the rest of the team will get Friday off to enjoy the win before they kick off their ALDS series on Saturday in Toronto against the Blue Jays.