Yankees' Cam Schlittler Trolls Viral Red Sox Fan After AL Wild Card Win

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler was a menace to everyone in Boston red on Thursday night ... not only did he dominate the Sox in a Wild Card elimination game, he later trolled one of the team's most stunning fans.

The Yanks rookie hit the comment section of Red Sox fan Lucy Burdge's viral X post after mowing down the Red Sox in the do-or-die tilt at Yankee Stadium ... and he dropped a trolling line.

While Burdge wrote "Sox in 3" ahead of first pitch of the big game ... Schlittler responded, "Not this year."

Schlittler -- a Massachusetts native whose family grew up Red Sox fans -- further basked in the glory of ending his rival's season ... writing on his X page that he was "drinking dat dirty water" as the Bronx Bombers were busy popping champagne bottles.

Speaking from the boozy celebration -- while also rocking a Yankees championship belt -- Schlittler called his first start in the postseason "an epic environment," adding he was going to make sure "to take it all in."

"It's definitely a dream to play Boston in the playoffs and end their season."

Cam Schlittler catches up with @M_Marakovits after recording the most strikeouts by a Yankees rookie in a postseason game 💪 pic.twitter.com/IxbI47xudl — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 3, 2025 @YESNetwork