Diesel Brothers Partner David Sparks Arrested

David "Heavy D" Sparks -- one of the two stars of "The Diesel Brothers" -- has been arrested following a bench warrant that was issued October 2 ... TMZ has learned.

This all stems from a failure to pay fees owed in connection with a Clean Air Act lawsuit from a plaintiff listed as Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

The 40-year-old Sparks reportedly owes $843,602.23 in costs that they've allegedly failed to pay back in the course of over three years.

He was booked at 7:33 AM Tuesday at Salt Lake City Jail.

Sparks and his friend David "Diesel Dave" Kiley were discovered by car enthusiast Jay Leno, who brought them onto his show after their YouTube videos grabbed his attention.

Since then, they've kicked it with the likes of Ye, Jake and Logan Paul, and even went beast mode with Marshawn Lynch.