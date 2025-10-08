Man Dangles From Ferris Wheel at Fair in Brazil, on Video

Play video content NewsX

Scary scene down in Brazil ... a man hung on for dear life after falling out of his seat on a huge Ferris wheel ... and it's all on video.

The horrifying incident went down Saturday night at the ExpoQuinari agricultural fair in Senador Guiomard ... and footage shows a man clinging to the Ferris wheel's spokes as the ride spins.

The guy's seat broke during the spin on the giant wheel ... and he desperately hung on and tried with all his might not to fall to the ground.

A crowd sees what's happening and folks are in full-blown panic below ... and the wheel turns and then stops when the man is at the bottom.