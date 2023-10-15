Gunman Opens Fire at State Fair of Texas Injuring 3

Play video content

A man with a gun wreaked havoc at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night, firing shots into the food court, injuring 3 and sending scores of people running for their lives, and you see the panic from above as someone shot video from the Ferris wheel.

The incident occurred just before 8 PM at the Dallas State Fairgrounds. Police received reports of an active shooter.

When they arrived, they found 3 people sustained gunshot wounds. Fortunately, all 3 injuries were non-life threatening.

The entire fair was evacuated and shut down. The video shows the chaos as people scrambled to leave. It's expected to re-open Sunday at 2 PM.

It's unclear if the shooter was targeting his victims. Details are still coming in.