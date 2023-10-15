Gunman Opens Fire at State Fair of Texas Injuring 3
10/15/2023 6:35 AM PT
A man with a gun wreaked havoc at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night, firing shots into the food court, injuring 3 and sending scores of people running for their lives, and you see the panic from above as someone shot video from the Ferris wheel.
The incident occurred just before 8 PM at the Dallas State Fairgrounds. Police received reports of an active shooter.
When they arrived, they found 3 people sustained gunshot wounds. Fortunately, all 3 injuries were non-life threatening.
The entire fair was evacuated and shut down. The video shows the chaos as people scrambled to leave. It's expected to re-open Sunday at 2 PM.
It's unclear if the shooter was targeting his victims. Details are still coming in.
Police arrested the suspect of shooting at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
The shooter was apprehended after attempting to flee. No word on his identity. Cops recovered the gun.