Diesel Brothers Partner David Sparks Released From Custody

David "Heavy D" Sparks -- one of the two stars of "The Diesel Brothers" -- has been released from federal custody after being arrested following a bench warrant ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered Sparks released from the custody of the U.S. Marshals due to an agreement made by both parties that certain information will be given to 'Utah Physicians for a Wealthy Environment' within 10 days of today's hearing.

As we reported ... Sparks was arrested and booked Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The bench warrant stems from a failure to pay fees owed in connection with a Clean Air Act lawsuit from a plaintiff listed as Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

Sparks reportedly owes $843,602.23 in costs that have allegedly not been paid back.

As you know ... Sparks and his friend David "Diesel Dave" Kiley were discovered by car enthusiast Jay Leno, who brought them onto his show after their YouTube videos grabbed his attention.

Since then, they've hung out with huge celebs like Ye, Jake and Logan Paul, and they even went beast mode with former NFL-star Marshawn Lynch.