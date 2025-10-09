Howie Gushes About His New Gaming League Team

Play video content TMZ.com

Howie Mandel’s playing a whole new game -- leveling up as a celeb team owner in the Global Gaming League ... mashing gaming, music, fashion and culture into one epic power-up of sports entertainment!

We caught up with Howie at his Van Nuys studio Thursday, and he was in full-on hype mode -- not just his team, but the gaming world as a whole -- declaring it’s so huge now, it deserves a spot in the Olympics.

Howie’s going all in ... telling us the GGL’s about to blow up worldwide ... you gotta peep the full clip, 'cause he swears this is just the start of something so massive, we won’t even live long enough to see the end of it.

And when it comes to the Olympics, Howie got cheeky -- saying gaming deserves a slot over breakdancing ... throwing a playful jab at Aussie breaker Raygun in the process!