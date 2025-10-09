Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Howie Gushes About His New Gaming League Team

Howie Mandel Gaming Will Unlock The Olympics Soon!!!🎮

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
100925 howie mandell kal.jpg
GAME ON!!!
TMZ.com

Howie Mandel’s playing a whole new game -- leveling up as a celeb team owner in the Global Gaming League ... mashing gaming, music, fashion and culture into one epic power-up of sports entertainment!

We caught up with Howie at his Van Nuys studio Thursday, and he was in full-on hype mode -- not just his team, but the gaming world as a whole -- declaring it’s so huge now, it deserves a spot in the Olympics.

100925 howie mandell sub1.jpg
TMZ.com

Howie’s going all in ... telling us the GGL’s about to blow up worldwide ... you gotta peep the full clip, 'cause he swears this is just the start of something so massive, we won’t even live long enough to see the end of it.

100925 howie mandell sub2.jpg
TMZ.com

And when it comes to the Olympics, Howie got cheeky -- saying gaming deserves a slot over breakdancing ... throwing a playful jab at Aussie breaker Raygun in the process!

Game on ... Howie’s already playing for the gold!

Related articles