Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Horrific Vegas Accident, Bloody Skull Exposed

Play video content

Looks like what happens in Vegas didn't quite stay there for Howie Mandel ... who spilled the beans on his wife's wild night out and the gruesome facial injury that followed.

Howie recounted this wild story Monday on "Live with Mark and Kelly" -- where he was chatting up the hosts and telling them about his wife Terry taking a tumble in their hotel room during a recent trip to Vegas.

Watch ... Howie says Terry ended up falling and smacking her face -- which resulted in her skull being exposed and blood pooling around her -- and he showed off photos of her injury.

HM says Terry hit the wainscoting on the way down, clocked her eye, and broke her cheek landing on the floor.

Howie said he woke up to a loud thump and yelling, only to find his wife lying there bloodied -- but he scrambled to get Terry onto the bed. But with blood everywhere, his attempts to stop the bleeding just ended up drenching all the towels.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Eventually, they made it to the hospital ... where Terry complained she couldn't see a thing. Turns out, all she needed to do was remove the bed sheet from her face, as the doctor hilariously pointed out ... according to Howie.

Despite the gash to her forehead, bruised eye, and broken facial bones, Terry made a full recovery -- and Howie swears she looks absolutely perfect without any scarring.