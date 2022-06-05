Howie Mandel Performs in a Box, Becomes Advisor in Hologram Tech Company

You Can't Breathe On Me, Now!!!

Howie Mandel's partnering with a unique tech company that's making life a lot easier for a germaphobe like himself -- instead of showing up in person, he can be displayed anywhere ... as a hologram in a box.

To quote Howie, now he's "the Jew in the box!!!" That's his funny take on his new gig, but more technically, he's been named an advisor for Proto Inc. ... inventors of the world’s first 4K, volumetric, self-contained holoportation machine.

The video gives you a better idea of how it works, and Howie's already having tons of fun!

On top of keeping away from germs, he also sees it as a great way to work more efficiently -- this tech makes it possible for him to do stand-up at multiple venues, all in real-time.

Proto's been in the game since 2019 and has seen a ton of celebs use their hologram tech. Diddy wasn't able to be at his son's 23rd birthday party last year, so the company hooked him up with a box and the ability to virtually wish him a happy birthday.

Country star Walker Hayes was even able to play some of his hits live for a crowd, thanks to Proto.