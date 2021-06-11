Migos Hitting 4 Cities at Once via Hologram to Talk 'Culture III' Album

Big album launches are nothing new, but Migos is redefining big by hitting 4 major cities -- all at the same time -- to promote its new record.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are slated to have a simultaneous hologram appearance Friday at 3 PM PT to talk about "Culture III" ... the highly-anticipated album they just dropped. They'll appear in life-size fashion as a 4K interactive hologram.

The group will physically be live from a studio in Atlanta, and they'll be beamed to holoportation machines at Underground Atlanta, crypto-art community BitBasel in Miami, Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas and the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

If the hologram technology sounds familiar it's because it's similar to the one Diddy used back in April to show up from Miami at his son Christian Combs' 23rd birthday bash in L.A.

PORTL, an L.A.-based startup, is pulling this off for Migos ... and considers it the world's first and only single-passenger holoportation machine. It ain't cheap either -- costs around $60k. No biggie for Migos, but slightly over budget for the average bar mitzvah.

