Quavo Did NOT Repossess Bentley He Gifted to Saweetie Amid Split

Saweetie said 'Take care' -- but Quavo did NOT say "take Bentley" in response ... despite what the Internet has accepted as fact.

Rumors were swirling this weekend that the Migos rapper had his now ex's luxury ride repossessed as payback for breaking up with him so publicly this past week -- but we're here to tell you definitively ... there's simply no truth to it.

Sources directly connected to Quavo tell TMZ ... he didn't repo the Bentley, and anything suggesting otherwise is flat-out false. Reports surfaced Saturday that Quavo sent the Repo Man out to Saweetie's home in the wee hours of the morning to take the car back.

Supposedly, he leased it and never put it in Saweetie's name -- and a deal he struck with the dealership allowed him to end the contract early ... which he's alleged to have done in the wake of their split. That's a cool story and all -- but we're hearing it just didn't happen.

You don't have to take our word for it either -- there's literally no evidence of this going down ... no photos or video suggesting anyone repo'd anything. The whole thing's based on speculation, as is often the case with these things.

A little backstory on this Bentley ... Quavo gifted it to Saweetie back in late December of this past year as an early Christmas present. It had a bow on it and everything -- and Saweetie was ecstatic at the time when it was unveiled to her. Makes sense, it is a beaut after all.

Of course, this all comes after Saweetie declared she was single -- while also strongly suggesting Quavo cheated during their time together as a couple. Quavo responded to her, basically saying he was disappointed in her and that she wasn't who he thought she was.