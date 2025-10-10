Eric Decker Defends Aaron Glenn Amid Jets' 0-5 Start, 'I Actually Like Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Glenn is the first head coach in New York Jets history to start his tenure at 0-5 ... and while some are already calling for his head amid the winless start -- Eric Decker tells TMZ Sports he hopes his old team gives the guy significantly more time to right the ship.

The ex-NYJ wideout chopped it up with us on Friday about an array of football topics ... including the miserable beginning of Gang Green's 2025.

Decker said while things aren't exactly sunshine and rainbows at the moment -- he implored his former franchise to have patience.

"That's the problem with culture today," Decker told us. "It's that, like, if you don't have success right now -- it's boom, let's move to the next thing. There's no give someone a little bit more time. Because things take time."

Glenn and the Jets play the 2-3 Cardinals next on Sunday, and if they record another L, the coach's seat is only going to get hotter. But Decker said there's simply "no chance" New York fires him anytime soon.

As for another one of his old teams, Decker praised what Sean Payton's got going on in Denver.

We also talked to the former receiver about all the celebrity couples around the NFL this year -- considering he and Jessie James Decker made up one of the league's original dynamic duos off the field.

He gave some advice to the players who are now in similar situations -- such as Travis Kelce and Stefon Diggs -- and how they can balance it.

"Accepting in a sense that you've kind of chosen that lifestyle," Decker said. "Kind of what comes with it. And if you are ignorant to not think that comes with it, you're in the wrong space."

The 38-year-old said that while guys like Peyton Manning had some fun with him, it was never a distraction.

"Once it becomes a distraction, then you've got an issue," Decker said. "It never was. Like I said, when you're playing, you just have to balance things."

Decker will certainly be keeping his eyes on the league throughout Sunday ... but first, on Saturday, his focus will be on his alma mater, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.