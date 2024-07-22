Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jessie James Decker Plans To Reduce Breast Implants After 4th Child

Jessie James Decker I Plan To Downsize Boob Implants ... 'Enjoyed The Playboy Melons While It Lasted'

JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Jessie James Decker is getting something off her chest ... revealing she plans to swap out her breast implants with a smaller size after giving birth to her fourth child with ex-NFL star Eric Decker earlier this year.

The country singer shared the update on her boobs in a Q&A with fans over the weekend ... when one user asked if she was still considering removing her implants altogether.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER instagram

36-year-old JJD explained she gave the procedure some thought ... but will most likely just get smaller implants instead.

"I enjoyed the Playboy melons while it lasted and they actually softened up now from breastfeeding and look way more natural so I am in no rush for surgery right now," JJD said on Instagram.

eric decker JESSIE JAMES DECKER
"They look pretty good. buttttt eventually I will want to downsize."

JJD even admitted she could revisit the option of having her implants removed ... but ultimately, "I love big perky boobies."

The longtime couple welcomed baby Denver back in February ... and have three other kiddos together -- Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest.

JJD also shared in the Q&A sesh she plans to lose around 30 pounds after the recent birth ... and has already gotten back to working out.

