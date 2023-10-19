Eric Decker Poses Nude To Celebrate Jessie James' Cookbook Release

Buns were on the menu at Eric and Jessie James Decker's house on Wednesday ... 'cause the ex-NFL star ditched his clothes and cooked dinner in the buff -- and luckily for us, his wife shared the visuals!!

The 36-year-old former wider receiver proved he's more of a tight end in retirement ... getting completely naked and throwing on an apron to commemorate JJD's new cookbook hitting the shelves earlier this month.

"To celebrate one week of 'Just Eat' being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo 😂," JJD said on Instagram. "So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!!"

JJD made sure not to put Eric's whole ass out there for the world to see, though ... censoring his booty with a carefully placed emoji.

As it turns out, Eric has been doing his part to help spread the word about his partner's project -- he also went buck nekkid and posed with her book back in August.