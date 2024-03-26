Eric Decker Undergoes Vasectomy Weeks After Having Fourth Child

Eric Decker just ensured he won't be having any more kids following the birth of his fourth one -- revealing Monday night he had a vasectomy.

The former NFL star had fun while making the announcement ... sharing some photos of him recovering from the procedure while wearing a T-shirt that read, "Vasectomy survivor. I kid you not."

In one of the snaps, he had a bag of frozen peas on his private parts -- while holding what appeared to be a stiff drink in one of his hands.

"I survived," the 37-year-old said in a caption on the post.

His wife, Jessie James Decker, made sure to drop a line in the comment section ... sharing an eye roll emoji with some laughing ones as well.

As you know, the two welcomed their fourth kid -- a baby boy -- back on Feb. 9. The two previously shared one daughter and two sons together.

Jessie James actually admitted she wanted Eric to have the tube-tying procedure following the birth of their third child -- something the football player had apparently mulled before ultimately opting out.