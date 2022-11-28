Jessie James Decker Defends Kids' Ripped Abs, Eric Decker Cosigns

Jessie James Decker is firing back at internet trolls ... calling them super lame for body shaming her ripped kids -- and her former NFL star hubby, Eric Decker, is cosigning on her message.

Jessie initially received the hate on her social media page on Saturday -- after she posted a photo of her three children looking shredded on a Mexico beach.

While celebs like Julian Edelman, Golden Tate and Kelly Rowland loved it -- other hecklers threw insults Jessie's way, accusing her and Eric of overtraining their kids ... and even digitally editing their bellies.

On Monday, Jessie took aim at the haters -- calling the allegations completely baseless.

"Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," she said.

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'?"

The 34-year-old country singer went on to explain her kids, who are 8 years old and younger, are simply active -- saying one's in gymnastics, one is in love with football, and the other is a big dancer.

"I'm proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams," she said. "So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️"