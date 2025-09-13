Eric & Jessie James Decker Reflect On 'Grueling' 'Special Forces' Experience

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric and Jessie James Decker are starring in the upcoming season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" ... and when they reflected on their experience on the show with TMZ Sports this week, they ensured it was "grueling."

The couple talked all about their time on the hit Fox program while out at LAX ... and they said while it was certainly challenging, they both had an awesome time.

"I enjoyed seeing her in that kind of element," Eric said. "We obviously had each other for support, but to see her kind of in a rugged, tough environment showed me a lot of character."

Jessie -- whose dad served in the military -- said she's always had gratitude for the troops ... but being on the show has left her feeling even more appreciative.

With that said, we had to ask ... would the two have any interest in joining any of the reserve components for the U.S. Armed Forces?!?

"We got four kids," Jessie said with a laugh. "I'm gonna leave that to the experts. Trust me, we witnessed experts, and they're next level."

But that doesn't mean they won't continue to lend a hand to those who serve.

"We definitely love to help support," Eric said. "We've rescued dogs for veterans coming home. We donate to a bunch of military foundations. But yeah, to be able to serve special people already doing it, we're here to support them."