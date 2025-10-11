Sister Saves Life of Brother From Choking on Trampoline, Video Shows

Play video content Lavon Police Department

Two young siblings were jumping on a trampoline while sucking on hard candy — and one nearly choked to death on the sour treat as the other saved his life!

The shocking incident was caught on video in the backyard of a Texas home, where the young boy and his older sister were playing a game that required both to pop candy into their mouths before each took turns hopping on the trampoline.

During one of his turns, the boy jumped around the trampoline before he fell down and got to his knees, grabbing his throat as he started choking.

His sis quickly realized what was happening and sprang into action, performing abdominal compressions, AKA the Heimlich maneuver, and it worked! The boy eventually spat out the candy -- with his sister saving his life.

At the time, their mother was inside the kitchen of their home ... she later told NBC News the video was tough to watch, but she was "so proud" of her daughter.

The mom also vowed to never again allow her children to play on the trampoline with hard candy in their mouths.