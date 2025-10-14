Astronaut In Britney Spears' 'Oops I Did It Again' Music Video 'Memba Him?!
Former model Eli Swanson was 24 years old when he caught the eyes of millions, scoring the gig of Britney Spears' astronaut in the "Oops I Did It Again" music video.
Prior to walking the moon for Britney, he was modeling and bartending. Today, Eli is an orthopedic trauma surgeon!
"Britney! Before you go, there's something I want you to have ... Well, baby, I went down and got it for ya."