Guess Who This Sweet Boy Turned Into!
Before this cool kiddo in his orange shirt turned into an actor, he was just going to acting classes in New Brunswick, New Jersey ... and going to Poland, every year for four months, until age 16 ...
When he was just a junior in high school, he scored the role of Max on the soap opera "Guiding Light." He may be most known for his roles in "Vampire Diaries" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Orange you glad we're gonna give you one more clue? He has over 13 million Instagram followers!