Celebrity Noods -- Babes Eating Pasta For National Pasta Day!
Celebrity Noods ... Babes Eating Pasta Happy Pasta Day 🍝!
Published
What better way to indulge in the Friday feels than slurpin' up Hollywood's hottest stars eating pasta! In honor of National Pasta Day, we've whipped up quite the treat for you ...
Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo savored every last bite of deliciousness, Dua Lipa's pasta nood will mac you smile, and Sofia Vergara brought the good food and good mood chowin' down on vacay ...
Grab your napkins and hit our gallery headfirst ... It's mouthwatering!