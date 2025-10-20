Kenny Loggins Exploring Legal Options to Stop Trump Using 'Danger Zone'

Kenny Loggins is super pissed Donald Trump ripped his classic "Danger Zone" for a recent controversial video ... and the iconic singer is ready to take action.

Here's the deal ... Trump used the 'Top Gun' classic in an A.I. video in which DT pilots a jet while wearing a crown ... and proceeds to dump poop on No Kings protesters, who were out in several major cities this weekend.

Play video content

A source close to Kenny tells TMZ … the rocker is exploring legal options to ensure Trump stops using his music … but it’s complicated in this instance ‘cause Kenny doesn’t own full copyright to the tune. Two other guys -- Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock -- wrote and composed 'Danger Zone' along with Kenny for Warner Bros.

Kenny absolutely torched Trump for using the song without his permission ... and for such a disgusting reason, saying in part ... "I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together."

Obviously, this is not the first time an artist has demanded Trump stop using their music ... but prior instances were Trump piping in the unauthorized tunes at rallies ... not nasty videos.