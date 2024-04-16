Kenny Loggins Reveals Why Huey Lewis Replaced Prince On 'We Are the World'

Play video content Huey's '80s Radio / Apple Music

'80s hitmaker Kenny Loggins is peeling back another layer on the legendary recording of "We Are the World" -- revealing how he scored his pal Huey Lewis a solo when Prince bowed out.

Kenny spilled the tea on a recent episode of Huey Lewis' Apple Music show, as both artists were talking about "The Greatest Night in Pop" ... the Netflix documentary about the making of the 1985 charity record.

Huey says the doc helped him piece together lots of details about the recording ... including the fact Kenny was the one who suggested Huey sing the line originally intended for the "Purple Rain" singer.

KL says he went to Michael Jackson -- who co-wrote the song -- and told him Huey was the best person to take over the line, once they learned Prince was no-showing.

Huey perfectly belted out, "But if you just believe, there's no way we can fall" ... and the rest, as they say, is history.

That night was monumental, with stars like Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross and Ray Charles -- to name just a few -- joining forces for the collaborative single.

It was an amazing and unique recording session ... which we broke down on TMZ's music podcast, "Get to the Hook."