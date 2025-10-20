Shocking Video Shows Robber Sawing Through Glass Case During Louvre Heist

New details have surfaced in the daring jewelry heist at The Louvre in Paris ... as well as a photo showing one the alleged thieves doing their handiwork.

Let's start with the shocking video, which captures the suspect — dressed in black and yellow from head to toe — sawing through a glass case with a small chainsaw to steal the expensive jewels at the world famous museum.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau also gave an update on the case, saying Sunday's robbery could have been commissioned by a collector and that organized crime figures might have been involved.

Beccuau believes that if a collector was behind the theft, there's a good chance the stolen jewels would still be in good condition once they're recovered.

The prosecutor offered up another theory ... claiming drug traffickers could have engineered the heist to launder profits from their narcotics operations. She noted, “Nowadays, anything can be linked to drug trafficking, given the significant sums of money obtained from drug trafficking."

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the investigation has been turned over to a special police unit specifically tasked with solving major robberies.

According to French media ... the masked thieves impersonating construction workers used a basket lift to get to a second floor window of the museum, where they broke through the glass using a chain saw and slipped inside, threatening a security guard.

The three suspects reportedly smashed display cases and stole a total of 8 items, including French Crown Jewels, which officials say are worth an “incalculable” amount.