Motocross Star Aidan Zingg Suffered Fatal Heart Injury In Mid-Race Crash ... Coroner Says

Young and up-and-coming motocross star Aidan Zingg died after suffering a traumatic heart injury during a mid-race crash ... a coroner's report, obtained by TMZ Sports, states.

Zingg sustained the fatal wound while racing in the 2025 Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. back on June 28.

It's unclear exactly how Zingg wrecked his bike, but the coroner's report states the teen was found "face down" by medics ... and "unresponsive with no pulse and not breathing."

The docs note first responders administered life-saving measures immediately -- including an AED and CPR -- but they were unable to revive him.

An autopsy revealed Zingg passed away from "cardiac tamponade hemopericardium due to a dirt bike accident."

Zingg rose to prominence in the racing industry at a young age ... and ultimately joined Kawasaki's Team Green, a nationwide program of support for the brand's drivers.

He had been described by motocross fans as a bright, kind kid.

He was just 16 years old.