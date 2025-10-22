Olivia Ponton -- Green With Envy In Thong Bikini

Green With Envy In

Life's a real beach when you're Olivia Ponton -- the internet personality was playin' in the sand and showin' off her year-round beach bod ... totally on brand!!!

Nature's finest, Olivia modeled her teeny weeny green bikini for her followers, giving a good glimpse at both her frontside ... and backside!

The 23-year-old star captioned the Instagram carousel, "Proof I belong near the ocean."

No more proof needed, Ponton's got it goin' on!