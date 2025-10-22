Olivia Ponton -- Green With Envy In Thong Bikini
Olivia Ponton ... Green With Envy In Thong Bikini 👙!
Published
Life's a real beach when you're Olivia Ponton -- the internet personality was playin' in the sand and showin' off her year-round beach bod ... totally on brand!!!
Nature's finest, Olivia modeled her teeny weeny green bikini for her followers, giving a good glimpse at both her frontside ... and backside!
The 23-year-old star captioned the Instagram carousel, "Proof I belong near the ocean."
No more proof needed, Ponton's got it goin' on!
Dive into the gallery to see the entire photoshoot!