Bare Knuckle Bash-Ups Left and Right ... Fights at Hollywood Nightclubs!

Play video content TMZ.com

L.A.'s known as the City of Angels ... but not everyone's so nice in this town!

There are always a few knuckleheads hanging out in the nightclubs lining the streets of Hollywood -- many of which don't even exist anymore ... and some of these folks didn't get the memo about asking questions first before throwing punches!

We've put together a timeline of dust-ups we've caught on camera in the past ... check it out just in case you need a refresher about how a fun night out can go south real fast.