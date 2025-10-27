Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian Films Christmas Shoot at Target

Kourtney Kardashian I've Got Stocking Stuffers ... Films Xmas Scenes at Target

By TMZ Staff
Published
kourtney kardashian lemme target getty
Getty

Christmas came early for some shoppers at Target ... because Kourtney Kardashian showed up to film a Christmas shoot ... and she gave out some gifts.

Kourtney Kardashian and her son on a commercial tmz wm
TMZ.com

TMZ obtained photos of Kourtney filming at a SoCal Target on Monday, and she was dressed up like Santa, with son Reign Disick in tow.

Kourtney-Kardashian-lemme-3
Lemme

The shoot comes on the heels of Kourtney's new Lemme brand lollipops dropping at Target -- they have probiotics designed to help boost vaginal health -- and folks who were there told us she brought a cart of Lemme products and gave them out to some lucky shoppers.

Kourtney Kardashian and her son on a commercial tmz wm 2
TMZ.com

Kourtney's every move was documented by a camera crew ... though it's unclear if this was a Christmas scene for "The Kardashians" reality TV Hulu show or a commercial for her Lemme brand.

Kourtney Kardashian and her son on a commercial tmz wm 5
TMZ.com

We're told Kourtney was super sweet to everyone she came across in the store, and Reign poked around for some cologne.

Kourtney Kardashian and her son on a commercial tmz wm 4
TMZ.com

Christmas a few days before Halloween ... only in Hollywood.

