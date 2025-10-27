Kourtney Kardashian Films Christmas Shoot at Target

Christmas came early for some shoppers at Target ... because Kourtney Kardashian showed up to film a Christmas shoot ... and she gave out some gifts.

TMZ obtained photos of Kourtney filming at a SoCal Target on Monday, and she was dressed up like Santa, with son Reign Disick in tow.

The shoot comes on the heels of Kourtney's new Lemme brand lollipops dropping at Target -- they have probiotics designed to help boost vaginal health -- and folks who were there told us she brought a cart of Lemme products and gave them out to some lucky shoppers.

Kourtney's every move was documented by a camera crew ... though it's unclear if this was a Christmas scene for "The Kardashians" reality TV Hulu show or a commercial for her Lemme brand.

We're told Kourtney was super sweet to everyone she came across in the store, and Reign poked around for some cologne.